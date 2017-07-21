Drug agents: 2 arrested after 9 pounds of meth intercepted from California

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nine pounds of crystal meth shipped out of California won’t hit the streets of Middle Tennessee, thanks to a coordinated effort by drug agents from two agencies.

Authorities told News 2 the bust shows how well different task forces can work together.

The bust went down Tuesday morning when an agent with 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force out of Dickson pulled over a truck that wasn’t maintaining its lane.

It’s not long before agents reportedly found drugs in a spare tire inside a Ford F-150 being hauled by the semi.

“When we took the spare down you could feel something moving inside of it,” an agent told News 2.

When the tire was cut, they found nine pounds of crystal meth, authorities said.

At $80 a gram, it would sell for more than $325,000 in the streets.

“That was going to affect all of our communities,” the drug agent said.

The driver of the semi is reportedly known as a blind mule, meaning he was just a truck driver who had no idea what he was hauling.

The driver was reportedly just as surprised as agents when the meth was found.

“This is popular now with drug trafficking organizations,” the agent said.

According to drug enforcement officials, the meth was headed to a couple out of Columbia. The 23rd task force then called the 22nd to get them involved.

“This shows the immediate cooperation we received. This was time sensitive. If we had waited, they’d have got scared and we would have never arrested those people,” an agent explained to News 2.

At this time, the big rig became a part of a controlled delivery. An undercover agent was put inside the truck with the driver.

When the pickup truck was delivered, the couple is charged with felonies.

“We are driving down Highway 7 to deliver drugs and they are on the ground setting up a perimeter cause we knew we’d have surveillance and not spook the guy, and it shows the level of cooperation your state drug tasks forces have and the good we can do when we are allowed to operate the way we do,” the agent said.

Agents told News 2 the meth was most likely shipped out from the cartels of Mexico.

The woman, identified as Jannel McFarland, was charged with conspiracy to distribute. So was the man, identified as Bernardino Barajas, who also faces a count of carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony.