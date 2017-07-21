Driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash could face more charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary students on board in November could soon face additional charges.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , prosecutors said Thursday in Hamilton County Criminal Court that they plan to bring the grand jury more charges against Johnthony Walker in the next two weeks.

Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide, plus charges of reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and using a portable electronic device as a bus driver.

Walker’s attorney, Amanda Dunn, said the charges would be similar to what Walker already faces.

Dunn also contended Thursday that Walker is eligible for an alternative sentencing program called diversion, which could get his case dismissed after he completes probation, community service or other treatment, pending judicial approval.