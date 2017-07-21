Beat the heat: Where to take the family this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents have been finding ways to beat the heat for the last few days. They’re finding cool spots at popular parks, and looking for indoor activities around the city.

“We have been visiting the splash parks and going to the parks early in the morning and enjoying it while we can before it gets too hot,” said Helen Heider who was spending the morning with her grandson at the Fannie Mae Dees Park.

Another parent told News 2 she stays on the lookout for shady spots.

“We are all about shade so we just came to this park because of the huge trees and where we could find some shelter,” said Brittany Griffin as she held her one year old daughter.

When the temperature rises, unshaded playground equipment can get dangerously hot. Friday we put it to the test. Our temperature sensor showed the climbing bars at the playground reach 117°. The slide reached a temperature of 131° and the handlebars on a teeter totter reached 100°

Experts say children can get burned in a matter of minutes on anything over 120°. That means Friday the slide at the park was dangerously hot.

A lot of parents concerned about the intense heat this week headed for the Adventure Science Center. New technology and interactive displays have attracted big crowds.

And here’s a cool event at Bridgestone Arena: the Glow-in-the-Dark Public Skate. It’s the last chance to skate on the 2017 Stanley Cup Final Ice.

The big skate event is open only on Friday night until 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for season ticket holders.