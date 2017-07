TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for suspects who set a fire at the Tullahoma High School’s football stadium.

School staff discovered the damage at Wilkins Stadium on July 13. Investigators with the Tennessee Bomb and Arson Division determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 800-762-3017.

A reward of up to $5,000 cash is being offered for information.