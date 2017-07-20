Woman charged with facilitating robbery that led to deadly Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with facilitating an armed robbery that resulted in the 72-year-old victim shooting and killing one of the gunmen.

It happened in Madison on Wednesday afternoon on 12 Avenue South.

Police said during an interview, Molena Holt said she owed Randall Caradine and another man $30 for a drug debt.

The 26-year-old woman admitted to calling the elderly victim and asking him to drive her to Springfield.

When the 72-year-old agreed, Holt asked him to first stop at the Madison Manor Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard so she could pick up some clothes.

When Holt walked behind a building, Caradine and another man allegedly approached the victim and demanded money at gunpoint, before punching the elderly man in the neck and taking his wallet.

The victim then retrieved a handgun from his pocket and fired, striking 46-year-old Caradine.

The second unidentified suspect drove Caradine to a nearby business where he told employees to call 911.

The man then pulled Caradine from the vehicle and left him behind. Caradine was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Holt, who has previous convictions for drug possession and prostitution, is jailed in lieu of $100,000.

No charges have been filed against the victim. The investigation continues.