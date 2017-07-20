Woman accused of facilitating Madison robbery before man shot, killed suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged Thursday with facilitating an armed robbery that resulted in the 72-year-old victim shooting and killing one of the gunmen.

Metro police said during an interview with Molena Holt, she said she owed Randall Caradine and another man $30 for a drug debt.

The 26-year-old reportedly admitted to calling the elderly victim and asking him to drive her to Springfield. When the victim agreed, Holt allegedly asked him to stop at the Madison Manor Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard so she could pick up some clothes.

According to a press release, when Holt walked behind a building, Caradine and another man allegedly approached the victim and demanded money at gunpoint before punching the elderly man in the neck and taking his wallet.

The victim then retrieved a handgun from his pocket and fired, striking 46-year-old Caradine.

The second unidentified suspect reportedly then drove Caradine to a repair shop down the street on Old Hickory Boulevard East so he could call 911. The driver pulled Caradine from the car and left him behind, police said.

Caradine was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Holt, who has previous convictions for drug possession and prostitution, is jailed in lieu of $100,000.

No charges have been filed against the victim. The investigation continues.