What’s the big deal about the heat index?

You don’t need to be a meteorologist to know that the weather is hot this time of year. If you keep up with local meteorology reports, you might have heard the phrase “heat index” being tossed around.

But what exactly is the heat index?

Before we dive in, let’s travel back in time to your high school biology class. We all know that our body sweats to cool itself off. That sweat doesn’t magically disappear; it actually evaporates into the air around you.

However, if the air is already humid, sweat on your skin cannot evaporate and cool down your body temperature. This can quickly become a life-threatening situation.

As a response, the National Weather Service developed a way to calculate if any outdoor activity was could be harmful. This is known as the heat index.

It is important to note that the heat index is not the actual air temperature. It is the air temperature combined with the humidity that gives a description of how the temperature feels.

This is why 95 degrees with lower humidity will feel much cooler than 95 degrees paired with high humidity. The heat index takes into account the humidity and the rate of evaporation.

How do they do it? There is a tedious mathematical equation that is used to calculate the heat index that every meteorologist knows.

Each morning, the chief meteorologist, Danielle Breezy has to sit down with a pen and paper and carefully calculate the potentially life-saving heat index.

First she forecasts what the temperature (T) will be and the relative humidity (RH) and plugs the information into the following equation:

Heat Index =- 42.379+2.04901523*T+10.14333127*RH-.22475541*T*RH-.00683783*T*T-.05481717*RH*RH+.00122874*T*T*RH*RH

Just kidding… Danielle enjoys her beauty sleep and she can thank the National Weather Service for developing a handy calculator that anyone can use.

All you need is the air temperature and the dew point or relative humidity. Click here to check it out.