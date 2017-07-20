Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network warns about Blue Whale Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) has issued a warning to parents about a dangerous online game.

TSPN has fielded several inquiries from the public regarding the Blue Whale Challenge, a social media challenge that reportedly encourages users to engage of acts of self-mutilation and ultimately suicide.

The challenge appears to have originated in Russia. Users are encouraged by strangers to complete challenges, with the final challenge of suicide.

Experts say it’s hard to know how much of a threat the challenge poses to teens in the United States.

But it’s a good reminder for parents, guardians, teachers and others who work with children to remain vigilant about the warning signs of suicide.

TSPN Executive Director Scott Ridgway says it’s also a good reminder for parents to know what their children are doing on their phones and online.

“We just need to be very cautious. We want our young folks to be able to utilize these devices,” said Ridgway. “But also knowing what apps are on some of those devices. What are they searching? What are they exploring? What information are they receiving by going to these different sites?”

Ridgway says with school around the corner, academic and social pressures could push some teens to seek out triggering content online.

Resources about the warning signs of suicide can be found at the organization’s website.

Help is always available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, or the Crisis Text Line (text “TN” to 741741).