Tennessee lawmakers react to John McCain’s cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers are expressing their support for Sen. John McCain after he was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

Senator Bob Corker described McCain as “a friend, a fighter, and a great American. My prayers will be with him, his family, and his staff in the days ahead.”

.@SenJohnMcCain is a friend, a fighter, and a great American. My prayers will be with him, his family, and his staff in the days ahead. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) July 20, 2017

Sen. Lamar Alexander also released a statement on McCain:

“Those of us who know John McCain know his bravery and his grit. There is no one better equipped for a fight than John McCain, and Honey and I are sending our prayers to John and his family.”

.@SenJohnMcCain is a fighter and an American hero. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. — Beth Harwell (@BethHarwellTN) July 20, 2017