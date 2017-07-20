Shoplifters hit Murfreesboro Victoria’s Secret store again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves have yet again managed to get away with thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing from the Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue in Murfreesboro.

It has happened countless times before and police have even tried to educate employees on ways they can prevent the store from becoming an easy target.

Last month, the Victoria’s Secret moved to a different storefront, but that hasn’t stopped shoplifters from stealing merchandise.

The latest snatch-and-grab crime happened in broad daylight, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Four female thieves grabbed nearly $1,300 worth of clothing and left the store without paying.

Police think they know why Victoria’s Secret stores are an easy target.

“A pair of underwear, sweatshirts, whatever the case is, it’s easy to sell online because there are no serial numbers, there are no specific identifying features about it, and also because the way the store is setup itself,” explained Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans.

Police have investigated so many cases over the past few years it’s easy to loose count.

“We’ve had numerous occasions where we’ve put photos of suspects out on social media for people to identify, and in fact, several arrests have been made over the years, however we still keep going back to the same locations as the result of shoplifting calls,” Evans said.

According to authorities, there were 13 reported cases in 2013, five in 2014, approximately five to 10 in 2015 and 2016 at the retailer.

So far this year, there have been 10 cases at the Victoria’s Secret.

“We’ve advised the store on ways that they can help prevent this type of theft from occurring, such as moving things away from the entrance, having people stand near the door and watch for activity,” Evans said.

Some are concerned other shoppers and neighboring businesses at the outdoor mall could be in danger as the shoplifters flee the scene.

“When people commit crimes they want to get away, they don’t want to get caught and so sometimes people will do outrageous things to avoid getting caught and if someone standing in that way it poses a danger to people who, A.) try to stop them and B.) just happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the police spokesman said.

Police recommend store employees not confront shoplifters or run after them.

“There is no piece of merchandise, there is no amount of money worth getting injured or killed over,” Evans said.

Police said the safest thing store employees can do is get a good description of the suspects, the make, model and color of the get-a-way vehicle and the tag number if possible.

The four female suspects in the latest shoplifting case fled the scene in a black SUV with a temporary tag.

In most of the cases, the thieves used temporary tags on the get-a-way vehicle.

Anyone with information should call police at 615-893-STOP.