Robberies, assaults on the rise in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police’s Central Precinct includes downtown Nashville and the area surrounding Nissan Stadium.

Geographically, it is the smallest of Metro’s eight police precincts and, correspondingly, has the smallest total numbers of crime incidents.

Homicides are rare in the Central Precinct. Only one of the more than 50 homicides in Nashville this year has taken place in this precinct.

On April 21, 32-year-old Deangelo Foxx was shot and killed near Nissan Stadium in what police called a road-rage shooting. 21-year-old Frederick Owens, Jr. was arrested for the homicide.

Other types of violent crime, like robberies and assaults, are up more than 20 percent this year compared to the same time period in 2016.

For example, there have been 143 aggravated assaults so far this year in the Central Precinct through July 15, compared with only 98 last year.

Metro police track the intersections in town with the highest number of crime incidents. The intersections of Third and Fourth avenues and Broadway are listed among the top seven most violent intersections in the city.

Despite the uptick in assault and robberies, shootings are very rare in the Central Precinct.

