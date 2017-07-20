Police: Man arrested in Memphis after fleeing officers in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who allegedly prompted an hours-long manhunt in Donelson last week and managed to evade officers was arrested in Memphis.

Tommie Bowie, 26, was wanted for attempted murder after he reportedly physically assaulted his girlfriend on July 9 and fired at least one shot toward her.

Bowie managed to evade capture in Nashville on Tuesday after he bailed from a crashed car on Briley Parkway and ran down McGavock Pike. Metro police officers searched through the neighborhood but were unable to capture him.

He was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Memphis. Details about his arrest weren’t immediately released.

