News 2 Gives Back: La Vergne Police and Fire Departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On July 19, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the brave men and women of the La Vergne police and fire departments.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Clark spoke to Paige on Facebook live about how his department deals with the heat. He emphasized taking many breaks, working in shifts, and drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!