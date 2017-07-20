Montgomery County deputy, K-9 involved in crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Montgomery County deputy is recovering Thursday night after a three-car crash in Clarksville.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and North Second street just before 12:30 p.m.
Deputy Eric Trout suffered non-life threatening injuries, and his K-9 named Fuse was taken to an animal hospital where he was cleared by a vet.
No other injuries were reported. Details on how the crash happened weren’t immediately released.
Montgomery County deputy crash
Montgomery County deputy crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Cannon County attack
-
Pet of the Week for July, 17, 2017
-
Vandalism at Murfreesboro mosque
-
Broadstone 8 South
-
Brian Hannah, Colby Spears, Joshua Gaines
-
Manhunt for Tommie Bowie
-
Manhunt for Tommie Bowie
-
Barn, car destroyed in Antioch fire
-
Fatal motorcycle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard
-
Trout fishing on the Caney Fork