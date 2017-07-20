Montgomery County deputy, K-9 involved in crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Montgomery County deputy is recovering Thursday night after a three-car crash in Clarksville.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and North Second street just before 12:30 p.m.

Deputy Eric Trout suffered non-life threatening injuries, and his K-9 named Fuse was taken to an animal hospital where he was cleared by a vet.

No other injuries were reported. Details on how the crash happened weren’t immediately released.

