Metro police raid businesses as part of human trafficking, prostitution investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are raiding at least three Nashville businesses Thursday as part of a prostitution, money laundering and human trafficking investigation.

The raids are happening at Shine Nails and Blue Sapphire, both on Donelson Pike, and Healing Arts Massage on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police said the businesses had been under investigation for a few months before the raid.

Search warrants are being served at the businesses and at a home.

Police credit nearby business owners and the public for calling in tips that led to the investigation, which began in April.

The investigation is ongoing.

