Jury continues deliberations Thursday in Timothy Batts’ trial

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jury will continue deliberations Thursday in the trial for Timothy Batts as he stands accused in the shooting death of his 11-year-old daughter.

Timea Batts was shot and killed on Aug. 8, 2016 inside her own home on Shady View Drive in Hendersonville. She had just arrived home from school.

Her father was charged with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and false reporting in the case. However, on Wednesday, the judge threw out the charge of false reporting.

During his testimony, Batts also explained to the jurors that, in the past, he was a victim. His attorney lifted his shirt to reveal scars on his back from where he was shot six times. He also reportedly suffered a bullet wound to his head.

Batts testified he thought Timea was an intruder trying to break into their home when he shot her.

“We both were just crying and apologizing so much and telling her how sorry I was and letting her know, ‘Timea, I didn’t mean to do this. You know I would never do anything to hurt you.’ And she was like, ‘Daddy, daddy, just tell me this is just a dream, tell me this is just a dream.’ And I kept on telling her ‘I’m sorry, Timea, I’m sorry.’ And she just was like, ‘I know it daddy, I know it,” Batts recalled.

The jury began deliberating at 3 p.m. Wednesday and decided three hours later to continue Thursday morning.

