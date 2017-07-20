Grand jury indicts Murfreesboro high school teacher for rape

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high school teacher suspended in April amid allegations he had inappropriate contact with a student has been indicted on rape charges.

A grand jury indicted Tyler Soffiantino on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Soffiantino was suspended from Oakland High School when the allegations surfaced.

News 2 reached out to Rutherford County Schools and the district referred us to the statement they sent upon his suspension in April. The statement reads, “Tyler Soffiantino remains on unpaid suspension, which is standard protocol in these situations, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. We will continue to monitor the case as it progresses through the judicial process.”

However, Soffiantino’s staff bio has been removed from the school’s website.