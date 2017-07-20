Franklin police investigate officers accused of inappropriate behavior

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police expect the highest standards from its sworn officers and anything less will not be tolerated.

Those were the words from the police chief after the arrest and resignations of three officers who were investigated for behavior unbecoming of a cop.

“We hold our officers accountable for their conduct and do not tolerate unacceptable or improper behavior,” Police Chief Deb Faulkner told News 2.

The chief issued that statement in the wake of two officers resigning amidst allegations of departmental wrongdoing.

Last month, News 2 reported on another Franklin officer who was fired after he was arrested on charges of making death threats. We’ve since learned of a second arrest on domestic violence charges.

Now, three men are former Franklin police officers.

While each case is different, one thing is clear – the police department will not tolerate behavior that is unbecoming to an officer.

Last month, Williamson County deputies arrested Phillip Wise who reportedly made death threats to a man via text. He was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury.

News 2 has learned that in March of this year, Rutherford County deputies also arrested the veteran cop on charges of domestic assault.

According to internal reports obtained by News 2, Wise chased his estranged wife down Interstate 24 with their children in the car.

The woman alleges Wise threatened her saying, “Your days are numbered,” and “You’re on borrowed time,” and calling her a “lying b****.”

According to the Rutherford County report, when stopped by deputies, Wise pulled his Franklin police badge saying, “I’m scared to death she is going to kill the kids,” adding, “That is why I followed them.”

In his written statement to officers, he wrote, “He followed them because he feared for his kids and was worried she was going to take the kids and never bring them back.”

Rutherford County officers arrested Wise on domestic assault charges, saying he was the primary aggressor due to the physical intimidation.

According to internal police documents, Wise was fired for refusing a polygraph test and not cooperating with the internal investigation into his actions.

The investigation also revealed other transgressions; including an incident when Wise was reportedly discovered asleep at a fast food drive through while on-duty in his patrol car.

There’s also the case of Britton Cornell – a veteran cop who was once named officer of the month for breaking up a felony theft ring.

More recently, Cornell was the target of an internal police investigation for unauthorized use of an informational portal. It’s alleged he was looking up private information of people and Facebook friend outside the scope of his law enforcement duties.

Britton was also investigated for fighting a shoplifting suspect in a Columbia Walmart and not reporting the incident to authorities. He also refused to take a polygraph test and resigned.

According to the internal report, Cornell was working loss prevention with another officer who resigned, Ryan Dugger.

The men were working an off-duty job at a Columbia Walmart on March 31 when a shoplifter tried to leave the store.

The report states Cornell displayed his Franklin police badge and stopped the shoplifter, which is against company policy.

According to the report, while escorting the suspect into the store, the off-duty officer and the shoplifter began to fight and Cornell put the shoplifter in a choke hold that is not authorized by Franklin police. According to the report, the shoplifter broke free and began kicking Cornell, who got the man down on the ground.

The report states that Cornell began punching the shoplifter in the head with his right fist.

The report indicates Cornell was injured in the scuffle, which he didn’t report to his department supervisors.

The fight reportedly caused Cornell to miss SWAT school he was mandated to attend.

During the investigation, Franklin officers discovered that Cornell was using the police department’s criminal justice portal excessively and inappropriately for personal use.

Supervisors notated names he accessed that matched friends on Facebook. Officials also saw the name of the Columbia shoplifter that Cornell fought in the Walmart.

Cornell was notified on April 13 that he was scheduled for a polygraph exam. The next day, he turned in his uniform and equipment before resigning.

According to the report, when initially questioned about the criminal justice portal usage, he denied it and blamed it on fellow officer, Ryan Dugger.

“Ryan Dugger must have obtained his user name and password and ran the names.”

Cornell initially stated he would take a polygraph but then refused.

Officer Dugger, who when sworn in last year, was quoted saying he always wanted to be a police officer.

A media report on July 14, 2016 said Dugger chose to join Franklin police after being a police explorer at the age of 14.

Less than a year after being sworn in though, he resigns and is also accused of misuse of the criminal justice portal and working a security job without permission. Internal documents state he was deceptive and uncooperative during the internal investigation.

According to the report, audits showed “excessive queries” on the portal. Many queries were not associated with any police incident number and they occurred during non-police department work time.

A review of the criminal justice portal shows a correlation between Dugger’s use of the portal and his job as a Walmart loss prevention officer.

It also indicates he queried names and address of people in Columbia including family members.

When Chief Faulkner questioned Dugger about his secondary employment at Walmart as a security officer, the report stated Dugger told her he was a door greeter, not a security officer.

When Franklin police contacted Walmart, manager Shannon Stonecipher told officers that Dugger was employed within the loss prevention section.

When Franklin police attempted to interview Dugger about this alleged deception, the report states, he refused to cooperate and refused to answer any questions.

He also reportedly argued about whether or not there should be an investigation into the matter.

According to the internal report, Dugger resigned rather than answer questions about the secondary employment.

Franklin police requested the P.O.S.T Commission decertify both Dugger and Cornell. According to the P.O.S.T Commission, both men have asked for a full hearing to appeal their case.

When asked about the latest investigations, police Chief Deb Faulkner said, “Professional conduct is crucial to the quality of service a law enforcement agency provides. Members of the Franklin Police Department work hard every day to serve the public with integrity, commitment and courage.”

As for Wise, court documents indicate his case will be retired when he attends 10 Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and completes eight hours of anger management.

News 2 checked with Rutherford County court and Wise’s case was retired on May 15 and he was given 90 days probation. In Williamson County he still faces two counts of harassment. He is due in court Aug. 11.