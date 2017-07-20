Feeling the heat on Capitol Hill leads to cool place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state capitol area might have both the hottest and coolest places in Tennessee.

Always hot when summer gets steamy is Legislative Plaza.

It’s infamous for the heat radiating off the reflective marble surface, which carries a lot of foot traffic from state workers and tourists.

You’ll see few events there this time of year, but in the summer of 2000, Al Gore’s presidential campaign used the plaza at high noon in August to announce Joe Lieberman as a running mate.

A familiar site that day was ambulances around the plaza as more than a few people were checked for heat stroke.

Nowadays, another hot place is on top of the capitol where crews have been restoring the cupola directly under the sun without shade.

Most of the workers just laughed when asked how hot it was up there, but some did acknowledge that you can catch a breeze once in a while.

The cool around the Capitol can be found heading north to the adjacent Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

During the summer months, its fountains are a place for kids of all age to frolic while escaping the heat.

There is also plenty of shade under the nearby railroad overpass, which even has picnic tables.

All this is inches away from the mall’s chiseled words on black granite that tell the story of Tennessee history.

One parent watching her children in the water quipped, “Fountains of knowledge.”

It’s the place to cool down if you’ve felt the heat on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.