Fallen Officer Eric Mumaw receives Paul Scurry Officer of the Year award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During a ceremony Thursday morning, fallen officer Eric Mumaw received the Officer Paul Scurry Officer of the Year award.

Officer Mumaw died in the line of duty the morning of Feb. 2 while attempting to save a woman from driving into in the Cumberland River in Madison.

The award is named for Officer Paul Scurry, who was a 21-year department veteran when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1996. It is sponsored by the Madison-Rivergate Chamber of Commerce Office.

Lieutenant Jeff Sanders along with his fellow officers on Mumaw’s shift accepted the award on his behalf.

Officer Mumaw and two other officers were attempting to talk Juli Glisson down from attempting suicide at the time.

Glisson faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Officer Mumaw’s death after she reportedly put her car in gear at the end of a boat ramp as he held on to it through a window.

Officer Mumaw was pulled into the Cumberland River along with the car.

Glisson remains in the Davidson County jail after her probation in another case was revoked.

Officer Mumaw was the 18th officer with the Metro Police Department to die in the line of duty.

