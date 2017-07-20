Extreme heat wave continues across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Heat Advisory most of southern Kentucky has been expanded to include Davidson County and portions of western Middle Tennessee.

The advisory for Davidson County is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. The advisory for Western Kentucky is in place from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Several days of very hot and humid weather are expected as strong high pressure spreads across the region. High temperatures in the mid 90s will be common.

Heat index values will top out in the 100 to 104 degree range each afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s threshold for a Heat Advisory is a heat index of 105 degrees or above, or an actual temperature of 103 degrees or above.

In hot weather, it is a good idea to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to reflect heat. Drink plenty of water. Avoid being outdoors and in the sun during the afternoon, if possible. Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.

And last but not least, do not leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. The temperatures inside a vehicle can reach deadly levels in only a few minutes.

