Driver suffers only minor injuries after train his car in Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver is miraculously okay after a train hit a car in Portland mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Portland police said they were called to the crossing at Market Street just before 3 p.m. after witnesses say a car was hit.

According to a press release, witnesses told authorities the female driver drove under the cross bar, which was down and functioning properly to warn of an oncoming train.

The driver was taken to TriStar Portland ER with only minor injuries.

Police say the Portland Fire Department also responded to the scene due to a small electrical fire that occurred on the train as a result of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.