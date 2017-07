NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to a fire at an East Nashville business early Thursday morning.

It happened at the vacant Fat Bottom Brewery building in the 900 block of Main Street around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire, which originated on the roof, under control within 20 minutes.

The building is currently under renovation and not damaged.

Fire officials believe there was an electrical spark, which caught debris on fire.