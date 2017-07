NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car was hit by a train in the Berry Hill area of Nashville Wednesday night.

It happened on Craighead Street near Oceanside Drive, just next to Interstate 65, around 11:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the woman driving was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Craighead Street was closed to traffic while crews investigated.

No additional information was immediately released.