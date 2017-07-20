Around 50 cyclists ride to raise awareness after Natchez Trace hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of cyclists biked on Thursday to support the man hit by an SUV on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Around 50 cyclists met up at Franklin High School Thursday afternoon and road to the courthouse to raise awareness for the case. That’s where Marshall Neely, the man who was driving the SUV, waived his arraignment.

The cyclist hit, Tyler Noe, came out to the school thank the cycling community for their support.

“When Greg looked at me and said I thought you were dead and seeing the fear in his eye and seeing the fear in my parents eyes when they saw the video, no family or anyone needs to go through that and I believe in good people and that’s what I want to keep believing and make sure everyone stays safe,” Noe explained.

Noe told News 2 he has a torn muscle in his glute and that his lower back and neck are still out of alignment, but he is able to walk without a cane now.

Noe has involuntarily become the face of the cycling community following the viral video and talked about wanting to make bike laws more strict.

“Drivers need to be more cautious and take a few minutes to allow cyclists the extra room. We are your sons and daughters and we are spending many hours out on the road training and the least you can do is give us a few minutes and a few extra feet of space,” Jeremy Russell who came from Alabama for the ride told News 2.

Greg Goodman, the man who shot the go-pro video, spoke about how the video has opened an important conversation between motorist and cyclist.

“It’s so cool to have the awareness out there and for people to understand we are motorist to. We get it and what we want to do more than anything is show people that we can share the road and you can get to work and we are not going to impede your driving,” Goodman explained.

Neely will be in court next on Sept. 20.