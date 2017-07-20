Army Corps of Engineers encourages you to watch eclipse at area lakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You should go watch next month’s total solar eclipse from a mid-state area lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The moon will pass in front of the sun as it sweeps across Kentucky and Tennessee between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The Corps of Engineers says free viewing areas have been designated Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.
Lake Barkley
- Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055
Cheatham Lake
- Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds
1798 Cheatham Dam Road, Ashland City, TN 37015
Old Hickory Lake
- Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087
- Rockland Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds
5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- J. Percy Priest Lake: Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds
3778 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076
Cordell Hull Lake
- Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030
- Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds
1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551
- Center Hill Lake: Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
270 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, TN 38569
Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas.