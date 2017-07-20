Army Corps of Engineers encourages you to watch eclipse at area lakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You should go watch next month’s total solar eclipse from a mid-state area lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The moon will pass in front of the sun as it sweeps across Kentucky and Tennessee between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Corps of Engineers says free viewing areas have been designated Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.

Lake Barkley

Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055

Cheatham Lake

Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds

1798 Cheatham Dam Road, Ashland City, TN 37015

Old Hickory Lake

Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087

7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087 Rockland Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds

5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075 J. Percy Priest Lake: Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds

3778 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

Cordell Hull Lake

Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030

140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds

1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551

1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551 Center Hill Lake: Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

270 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, TN 38569

Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.