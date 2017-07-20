2 charged in attempted rape livestreamed on Facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted rape of a teenage girl that was livestreamed on Facebook.

News outlets report 21-year-old Sherman Hubbard was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted rape, and 19-year-old Tyasiza Roberson turned herself in to the Hamilton County Jail on Monday and is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a suspended license.

Court documents say on July 7, Hubbard allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to the floor and tried to pull her pants down, at which point Roberson allegedly started streaming the attack via Facebook Live. The victim told investigators she wasn’t raped during the assault.

It’s unclear if Roberson and Hubbard have lawyers.