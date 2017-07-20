16-year-old drowns in Little Buffalo River in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old accidentally drowned Thursday in the Little Buffalo River.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers were dispatched to the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area.

When they arrived, they were met by a group of teenagers who had been swimming in the river when they said Tate Davis, 16, went under water and never came up.

Davis was later found on the bottom of the creek near a brush pile.

The teenager was a student at Lawrence County High School. Further details weren’t immediately released.