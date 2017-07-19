Wilson County Schools explains plans for solar eclipse

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though kids in Wilson County still have class on Monday, Aug. 21 for the historic total solar eclipse, the school district has big plans in place for students.

Officials said on Wednesday they spent $5,900 on eclipse viewing glasses for all 19,000 students and have learning opportunities planned.

Discovery Education has been working with the district to come up with interactive ways to learn and experience the big event.

Wilson County says it’s coordinating events at each school to include not only teachers and students but also experts from outside the district, including anyone from scientists to astronauts.

There are plans in place for each subject in school—such as science, math, literature, and social studies—to incorporate astronomy and eclipse-related material into their lessons.