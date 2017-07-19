Wilson County Fair to open early on Aug. 21 for solar eclipse

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Fair announced it will open early on Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

The fair will open at 10 a.m. and will offer many family-fun attractions. A viewing area for the solar eclipse will be set up at the Motorsports Arena.

Glasses will be provided with admission while supplies last.

The Wilson County Fair begins Aug. 18 and continues through Aug. 26.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the gate. Tickets for children ages six to 12 are $6 and children five and under are free.

Read more about the Wilson County Fair.

Click here for more on the Total Solar Eclipse 2017.

Additional Links: The Great American Solar Eclipse || National Eclipse