NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A well-known Tennessee politician died Wednesday morning.

Jake Butcher, who was born in 1936, ran for governor in the late 1970s.

He was also involved in a major bank fraud case in the mid-80s and served prison time.

Jim Neal of the Nashville law firm Neal and Harwell represented him in the high-profile case.

Butcher was born in Union County.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.