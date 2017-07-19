Topgolf Crush comes to Nissan Stadium ahead of new facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Topgolf Crush is bringing the wildly popular Topgolf experience to Nissan Stadium this weekend.

The temporary Topgolf Crush event will run July 20 to July 23 in Nashville after making stops in Seattle and Orlando.

Jeehae Lee is director of the Crush tour.

“Topgolf Crush is where we bring the Topgolf experience to the most iconic stadiums and racetracks in the world.”

Mitch Light got his first Topgolf experience at Nissan Stadium Wednesday night. He enjoyed the experience, even with stiff competition.

“It’s very humbling. I thought I was a better golfer than I was,” said Light. “There’s a young lady in our group who has literally never played golf before. And she is beating me currently.”

Crush serves as a preview for the area, as a permanent Topgolf facility is set to open near downtown Nashville in the fall.

Topgolf allows players to compete against one another, aiming for targets on the field. Micro-chipped golf balls allow computers to keep score.

Topgolf plans to hire around 500 employees for the new facility. Click here for more information.

A hiring fair will take place Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millennium Maxwell House hotel.