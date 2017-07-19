Testimony continues Wednesday in Timothy Batts’ trial

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The defense team for Timothy Batts is expected to take center stage Wednesday in his homicide trial for the shooting death of his 11-year-old daughter.

Batts is on trial for reckless homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, jurors saw home surveillance video of the moments before and after Tamia Batts was shot and killed by her father in their home.

