Stars of Old Hickory Credit Union commercials grow up on TV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We first met the Old Hickory Credit Union kids at a lemonade stand when Grant Ballard was just 10 and Taylor Allen was 9-years-old.

“We were just looking for some children to do a commercial at the time; something we were promoting,” recalled Bonnette Dawson, President of Old Hickory Credit Union.

With that commercial two young stars were born and the 76-year-old community credit union had two fresh faces.

“They did so well we said we’ll do it again,” Dawson said.

Together the pair put a fresh spin on the credit union’s signature products and continues to do so today as teenagers.

“We’ve tried to tie everything we’ve done to them and to the products together,” Dawson said.

The approach seems to be working with customers.

“When they come on we sit and watch them,” Old Hickory Credit Union member Cecil Stone said. “What they say, their actions – you can see they’re relating with each other… just as cute as a button.”

Grant and Taylor shy away from the celebrity label, but seem to enjoy it with their friends.

“It usually doesn’t get to my head,” Taylor said. “I don’t think I’m a celebrity or anything.”

Grant added, “Definitely not like super famous. I know that, but like when my friends mention it, I’m like, oh yeah, I’m pretty cool.”

The one question the two teens are most often asked?

“Can I give them money – that’s usually what they say and I say no, I can’t give them money,” Taylor said.

Grant’s grandmother is the president of the credit union and Taylor’s grandfather is the chairman of the board.

The teens will likely continue the commercials for two more years before Grant heads off to college.

