Rep. Cooper co-sponsors Hot Cars Act to help protect children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty-three children have died this year after being left in cars, and now a Tennessee lawmaker is working to prevent it from happening again.

Representative Jim Cooper is co-sponsoring the Hot Cars Act. It would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a final ruling requiring new cars to have a reminder system to alert drivers if a passenger is in the back seat when the car is turned off. It would be similar to the seat belt reminder that is currently in cars.

“Your car already reminds you to fasten your seatbelt, so why can’t it also remind you to check the rear seat?” Rep. Cooper said. “That could be the difference between the life and death of a child.”

As of now, rear seat reminders are only installed on General Motors vehicles.

Since 1998, more than 700 children have died after being in left vehicles – 25 of those deaths happened in Tennessee.