Preds fan who missed Stanley Cup game invited to season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One unlucky Nashville Predators fan who missed out after winning Stanley Cup Final tickets has been invited by the team to the season opener.

Andrew Fudge entered a contest in June for the tickets and he won! But he never saw the message in his Twitter inbox and realized on Monday he missed his chance to witness history in Smashville.

“At first, I thought the message was just spam because it says ‘congratulations’ and you know how direct messages are on other media, so I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s probably just spam,'” Fudge told NHL.com. “So I read it and I’m like, ‘You have got to be kidding me.'”

After the Preds learned about Fudge’s error, he received another message from the team–inviting him to this fall’s season opener where the Western Conference Champions banner will be raised to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena.

“I thought that if I can get to a game next year, if it’s not a playoff game, I want to go to game one at home because I want to see the very first banner in team history,” said Fudge.