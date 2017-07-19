Precautions necessary as heat index rises across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The temperatures this week has been steadily climbing, and they could get worse by the end of the week as the heat index could make it feel like 100 degrees or more.

So far, Vanderbilt Unveristy has only seen one patient suffering from a heat-related illness, but doctors say you can expect that number to rise.

It wasn’t even the hottest part of the day when a construction worker apparently over-heated while working on a multi-story building in downtown.

Firemen used a ladder truck to get to the worker before taking him to the hospital.

Doctors at Vanderbilt said the heat can be brutal.

“As the heat index goes above 90, especially above 100, people really need to be careful,” said Corey Slovis, Chairman of the Vanderbilt Department of Emergency Medicine. “It’s much easier to suffer heat exhaustion or even heat stroke if you’re not careful in the heat.”

The symptoms could be mistaken for something else.

“Unfortunately, heat-related illnesses often present with one specific symptom,” Slovis said. “People began feeling a little bit weak a little bit dizzy; they may have trouble concentrating.”

It may sound elementary, but doctors say if you have to be outside for a long period of time or if you work outside, be sure to take as many breaks as possible and, of course, drink plenty of water.

“Certainly the best way to prevent heat illness is to stay out of the heat, but that’s easier said than done; frequent breaks, lots of fluids, keeping the sunlight off of you, light loose fitting clothing,” Slovis explained.

As scorching temperatures continue to rise, and the heat index making it even hotter, doctors encourage people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe this summer.