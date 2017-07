NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – O.J. Simpson goes before a parole board in Nevada on Thursday, July 20. He was convicted in 2008 of armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and conspiracy, and sentenced to 33 years.

