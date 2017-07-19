At least 1 injured in North Nashville shooting; 2nd victim possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot in North Nashville Wednesday evening, and Metro police believe a second gunshot victim could be related to the case.

The shooting reportedly happened inside a home in the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue near 29th Avenue North around 6:15 p.m. Multiple shots were fired.

At least one person is confirmed to have been shot at the scene and taken by private vehicle to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A short time later, police say someone dropped off a gunshot victim at TriSar Centennial Medical Center. Police said the victim was pushed out of a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle description.

Both victims are in critical but stable condition. Their identities weren’t immediately known.

Metro police told News 2 on the scene that evidence and witness accounts of what happened don’t match up. An investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Authorities do say, though, the shooting doesn’t appear to be random. The home is also surrounded by security cameras, and police were waiting for search warrants Tuesday night to continue their investigation.