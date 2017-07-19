Overturned vehicle shuts down I-65 North in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 North is shut down due to an overturned vehicle early Wednesday evening.

It happened at exit 80, which is the exit for Interstate 440, just before 4 p.m.

All northbound lanes are closed to drivers, who are being diverted to alternate routes. TDOT estimates it will remain shut down until at 8 p.m.

Southbound traffic us unaffected.

Further details about the crash remain unknown. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

