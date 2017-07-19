Once bed-ridden, Murfreesboro woman sheds nearly 400 pounds

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s an incredible story of transformation. A Murfreesboro mother returned home after shedding hundreds of pounds, and now hopes to inspire others.

Carol Campbell spent the better part of a decade in a nursing home, bed-ridden for years.

The 58-year-old had an addiction to food that nearly took her life.

The affliction took hold despite her lack of appetite as an infant.

“When they finally got me to eat, they kept feeding me, and so I think that set up an addiction,” explained Campbell. “I believe I’ve been a food addict all my life.”

At her heaviest, she weighed 547 pounds.

But a 2013 medical episode with failing kidneys and heart turned her attitude around.

“There was one nurse. I call her one of my angels. She would say, ‘Carol it’s gonna be okay. You hang on sweetie,’” Campbell recalled.

“I heard her, couldn’t respond to her, but I heard her,” she continued. “When I started waking up and being alive again, something had changed.”

Campbell became involved with Overeaters Anonymous. Food binging would turn to planned out meals, junk food turned to salad, and eventually this food addict turned vegan.

Her weight loss was done entirely naturally, as doctors deemed her too ill for surgery.

In the summer of 2016, Campbell returned home to her husband and son. She now weighs in at 164 pounds, losing close to 400 pounds in just over three years.

She spends much of her time now doing exercises, and surfing online, starting a Facebook support group for those transitioning through assisted care living.

“There’s a light in all of us, and that light doesn’t die even as the body starts to die,” said Campbell.

With osteoporosis, and a deformed ankle due to years of bed-rest, Campbell’s work continues.

She’s now on the long road to walking again, just another step on a journey that’s far from over.

For those interested in Overeaters Anonymous, click here to visit their website.