Hotels in Nashville are already nearly sold out for eclipse weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30 days ahead of the solar eclipse, many hotel rooms in Nashville are already sold out.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation is offering eclipse vacation packages and they’ve had great success so far.

Officials with the NCVC told News 2 hotels for Sunday, Aug. 20 are nearly sold out, which is around 28,000 rooms.

The Saturday before the eclipse, and the Monday after, are about 85 percent booked.

“As you would expect, some hotels went at their normal [price] and some went high. Some saw an opportunity, so Sunday’s the night that’s peeked at 97 percent, and I would expect you would see both normal Sunday pricing. Sunday’s normally the cheapest day of the week, it won’t be,” NCVC President Butch Spyridon told News 2.

The eclipse vacation packages include gift bags with eclipse viewing glasses, and a voucher for a commemorative eclipse t-shirts.

The t-shirts are also available in their downtown gift shop or online.

