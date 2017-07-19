Hotel boom expands to towns surrounding Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With over 100 hotel projects in the works in the Nashville area, the boom is expanding to the towns outside of Davidson County.

The top three hotel projects outside Nashville are in Williamson County, according to STR Research.

The Hilton Franklin Cool Springs will open in 2018 with 250 rooms, Spring Hill Suites at Interstate 65 and Wilson Pike Circle will have 145 rooms and the Hampton Inn at Berry Farms is projected to open in October with 124 rooms.

STR Research said Williamson County is not the only place developers are looking for.

“Land downtown is really expensive and developers who have been watching the room rate and occupancy and they are finally saying we want to be part of this boom, they look downtown and say’ I can’t really afford that,’ so they look at Hendersonville, Hermitage, East Nashville,” said Jan Freitag with STR.

“There is a lot more demand for Nashville rooms from the developer perspective, a lot more demand for parcels for hotel development, if they can’t afford downtown it’s kind of a concentric circle that inches out,” added Freitag.

Five cities outside of Davidson and Williamson counties are scheduled to add at least 100 hotel rooms by the end of 2018.

Goodlettsville leads the way with 292 rooms planned for the I-65 North corridor. Smyrna follows with 168 rooms, Murfreesboro will add 154 rooms, in addition to Lebanon with 153 and Mt. Juliet with 103 rooms in the works.

Freitag said it’s an easy call for many travelers to look outside the downtown area.

“If you come to Nashville as a leisure traveler and you think of Nashville of somewhat affordable, you are looking downtown and you see Nashville as somewhat affordable but because those cities in the outskirts are somewhat filling that need. I think we are going to see somewhat affordable rooms that are not so much downtown, but certainly in the downtown and major Metro area.”