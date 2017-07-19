High-tech summer camp held at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students from across Middle Tennessee attended a high-tech summer camp at Tennessee Technological University last week.

The kids learned about cyber security and technologies like Raspberry Pi and Oculus Rift.

High school and middle school students received invaluable hands-on experience.

“We have smart kids, we have genius, intelligent hard working kids right here in the Upper Cumberland who can do those jobs, and we wouldn’t even have the opportunity to see what they could do or if they even liked this if they didn’t have something like to this to experience or show them what they can do, imperative,” said White County High School guidance counselor Jennifer Murphy.

Forty-one students from the Upper Cumberland region spent a week at the camp.

Murphy said it was important for her to be there to counsel the kids about career opportunities in the technology field.