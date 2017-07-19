FGL House is latest country music star-owned venue to open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is known as Music City, and we’re starting to see more country music-themed bars and restaurants downtown.

One of the newest establishments is the FGL House, named after the guys from Florida Georgia Line, and fans can’t wait to get their taste.

“Because we like their music. This is one of the reasons we came to the restaurant because they opened the restaurant,” said country music fan Jennifer Romero.

From the unique iron violin and guitar chandeliers, barn wood walls, murals, and even the food, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line had a hand in it all.

All four floors have a different feel, starting with the rooftop.

“It is the biggest rooftop in the downtown area,” said Katie Goyette, FGL House Director of Sales & Marketing.

Even the basement has a special feel.

“Little Red Corvette, so that is something Nashville has not seen before. It’s got a sunken marble dance floor, and infinity dance ceiling, there’s a Baby Grand piano down there. There’s actually half of a Corvette on the wall, and all of it is designed around a 90s theme,” said Goyette.

Kelley and Hubbard have a big say in the food, which we’re told comes from local vendors.

“Chef Sam, who’s the personal chef of BK and Tyler, is traveling with them and this is something they always eat. They’re always craving for some salads and fresh seafood or organic chicken on the top which is light and will keep them energized,” said Thomas Volcheck, VP of Operations.

So why do the stars keep choosing Nashville?

“Nashville is an amazing market. This community and everybody around this city is just amazing. We’re committed to this market and the community, and Nashville is just the most amazing city literally for us to be part of,” said Goyette.