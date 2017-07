NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police received a special treat on Wednesday – a good hearty summertime lunch while they work to keep the community safe.

News 2’s partner, Nashville Crime Stoppers, fed the Metro police central precinct officers through the “Feed the Troops” program.

All shifts were able to participate and Lee Company and Kroger helped dish out the meal as a sponsor.

In May, Crime Stoppers also fed officers at the Hermitage precinct.