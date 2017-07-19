FBI needs help identifying person of interest in child exploitation case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying a man they think could be a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Photos of the unidentified man, now referred to as John Doe 38, were taken in July 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The FBI told News 2 the images were taken during the time the abuse took place and the victim was cropped out.

He’s a while man likely between 40 and 60 years old with grayish-brown hair that’s balding at the crown of his head.

In the photos, he was seen wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and black sneakers with a lime green accent.

Anyone with information should click here to submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

The FBI noted that no charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Federal officials say the man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.