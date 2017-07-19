Excessive heat wave begins across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first significant heat wave of the summer in Middle Tennessee arrives Wednesday and is expected to last into the weekend.

Several days of very hot and humid weather are expected as strong high pressure spreads across the region and high temperatures in the mid 90s will be common.

Heat index values will top out in the 100 to 104 degree range each afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, continuing through Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation advised visitors to area parks to limit activities at peak temperatures during the day and try to plan activities early in the morning and late in the afternoon when temperatures are cooler.

Volunteers with Open Table Nashville will be in downtown Nashville, distributing water to the homeless.

In hot weather, it is a good idea to wear lightweight, loose fitting, and light colored clothing to reflect heat. Drink plenty of water. Avoid being outdoors and in the sun during the afternoon, if possible. Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Do not leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. The temperatures inside a vehicle can reach deadly levels in only a few minutes.

Be sure to carry and drink plenty of water and take more frequent breaks to cool down.