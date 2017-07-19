Elderly man shoots suspect in attempted Madison robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men tried to rob an elderly man in Madison, but the victim fought back, pulled out a gun, and shot one of them.

The other suspect remains on the run, and police say they are still in the initial stages of the investigation so they aren’t releasing many details at this time.

A witness told News 2 the victim drove a woman to the Madison Manor Apartments when the attempted robbery happened.

The woman got out of the car when two men approached, reached into the car’s window and tried to rob him.

The man was reportedly able to grab his gun and shoot one of the men.

John Bruton came outside right after the shot was fired.

“I came outside and the lady that was visiting us, she’s a nurse, says there was a robbery,” he told News 2.

The suspects quickly drove away and stopped at a repair shop down the street on Old Hickory Boulevard East in Madison.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the injured suspect was taken to the hospital. The other suspect took off, and police are still searching for him.

“It’s like right after lunch time. Man, it’s like the world is getting crazy, ridiculous. It’s not safe,” Bruton said.

Witnesses say the elderly man was pretty terrified after being attacked.

“He was shaken up man and, you know, he couldn’t do nothing. He had to get the lady nurse to call the cop for him,” Bruton explained.

The victim and a possible witness were taken to the Madison Precinct to be interviewed and get to the bottom of exactly what happened.

Further details weren’t immediately released.