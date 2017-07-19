Crown Royal taken during burglary of South Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a south Nashville liquor store Wednesday morning.
It happened at Vine Street Wine and Spirits near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Edmondson Pike around 4 a.m.
The suspect used an object to smash in the glass door of the business.
The manager of the store told News 2 an estimated seven bottles of Crown Royal were taken.
This is the fourth liquor store-break-in in the Nashville area over a two week period.
No suspect information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.